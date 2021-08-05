Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,729.87. 20,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,571.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

