ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.55

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $31.47. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1,142 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

