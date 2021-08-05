Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells 6,170 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KVH Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32.

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,029. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.