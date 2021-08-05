Snap-on Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.23 (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,062. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

