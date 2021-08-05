Jonathan Hargis Sells 7,254 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $769.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,382. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $771.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $711.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

