Steven A. Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.