Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 252.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $6,224,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 181,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.