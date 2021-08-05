Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,150 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 75,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

