Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 570 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.12. 7,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,752. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

