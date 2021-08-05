RioDeFi Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

