Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $456.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

