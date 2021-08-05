Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,719.72. 54,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,498.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

