$288.99 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce sales of $288.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.73 million and the highest is $301.08 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,261,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 404,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 78,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,646. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

