Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,443. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.