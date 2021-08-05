Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $288.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.73 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 36,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

