BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $13,651.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

