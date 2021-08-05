Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.12 million and $232,595.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

