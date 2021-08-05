Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $232,595.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

