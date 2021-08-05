$0.94 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fortinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $20,434,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,549. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.36.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

