Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $103.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.54 million and the highest is $104.82 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $100.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $437.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.42 million to $445.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.91 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $450.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

