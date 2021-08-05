Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,793. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

