Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMEGF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 3,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

