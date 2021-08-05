SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SGBAF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. SES has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SES will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

