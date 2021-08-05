Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 36,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,448. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

