TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$159.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TMX Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $$108.26 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $112.35.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

