Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.