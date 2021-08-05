Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 374,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.