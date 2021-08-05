Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

