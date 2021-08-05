Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

EQX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 190,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,858. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

