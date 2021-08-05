Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 227.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

