Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $106,700.25 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $187,530.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 933.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 182,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

