Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $106,700.25 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $187,530.00.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.
Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 933.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 182,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.