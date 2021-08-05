Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider David Flaschen Purchases 10,000 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 18.90 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 518.20 ($6.77). The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 517.03. Informa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

INF has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

