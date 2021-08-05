TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $112.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $442.78. The stock had a trading volume of 246,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

