Wealthpoint LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

