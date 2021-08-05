PAX Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.87 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $304.20 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,812.67 or 0.04426178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.43 or 0.00902084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00096398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042865 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 167,821 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

