Expanse (EXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,835.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $884,800.44 and approximately $3,835.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,953.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.23 or 0.06840048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.01338308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00351266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00127982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00613843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00291355 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

