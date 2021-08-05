Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.61). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 22,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

