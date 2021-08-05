Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.04. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Forward Air by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Forward Air by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

