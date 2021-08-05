Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,578. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

