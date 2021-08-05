Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.98 EPS.
Shares of NVMI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,044. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
