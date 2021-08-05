Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.98 EPS.

Shares of NVMI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,044. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.