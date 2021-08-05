The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.78. 88,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,236. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.