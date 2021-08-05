Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,119,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,690. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,665 shares of company stock worth $115,655 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

