HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €79.50 ($93.53). The stock had a trading volume of 398,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

