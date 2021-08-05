Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 170.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 112,784 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

