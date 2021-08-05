Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 35,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,652. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

