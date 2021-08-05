Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$194.00 at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities to C$194.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CIGI traded down C$3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,244. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.17. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$74.38 and a 52 week high of C$179.96.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.