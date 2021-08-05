Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,143,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

NYSE MA traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $370.57. The company had a trading volume of 135,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.