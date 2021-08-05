Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

ZYME stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 27,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,647. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

