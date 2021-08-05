Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

SPLV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 147,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

