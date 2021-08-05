Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.95 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $118.67. 252,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.